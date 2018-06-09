Nigeria: No Public Holiday On June 12 - Presidency

The Presidency has announced that there will be no public holiday on June 12, 2018.

The Presidency announced this on Friday in an official Twitter account, @asorock. The tweet affirmed that questions had been raised on June 12 being a public holiday.

In its response to the questions, the Presidency, via the tweet, said no.

It clarified that the Presidential Order that declared June 12 National Democracy Day said the date would in "future years" replace May 29 as a national public holiday in celebration of the nation's Democracy Day.

The tweet read: 'There have been questions regarding whether or not there will be a FEDERAL public holiday on June 12, 2018.

"The answer is NO.

"Presidential Order says June 12 "in FUTURE YEARS will replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day."

President Muhammmadu Buhari had, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that henceforth, June 12 would be celebrated as Nigeria's Democracy Day.

He had equally said his goverment had also decided to award posthumously, the presumed winner of the June 12 presidential election, the Late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR); as well as Abiola's running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe and the late human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

The president had stated: "For the past 18 years, Nigerians have been celebrating May 29th, as Democracy Day. That was the date when for the second time in our history, an elected civilian administration took over from a military government.

The first time this happened was on October 21st, 1979. But in the view of Nigerians, as shared by this Administration, June 12th, 1993, was far more symbolic of Democracy in the Nigerian context than May 29th or even the October 1st.

"June 12 th, 1993 was the day when Nigerians in millions expressed their democratic will in what was undisputedly the freest, fairest and most peaceful elections since our Independence. The fact that the outcome of that election was not upheld by the then military Government does not distract from the democratic credentials of that process.

"Accordingly, after due consultations, the Federal ment has decided that henceforth, June 12th will be celebrated as Democracy Day. Therefore, Government has decided to award posthumously the highest honour of the land, GCFR, to late Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12th 1993 cancelled elections. His running mate as Vice President, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, is also to be invested with a GCON. Furthermore, the tireless fighter for human rights and the actualization of the June 12th elections and indeed for Democracy in general, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN is to be awarded the GCON.

"The investiture will take place on Tuesday June 12th, 2018, a date which in future years will replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day."