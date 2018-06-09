8 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Appoints New Central Bank Deputy Governor

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria subject to Senate confirmation.

The announcement was made Friday via a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Mr. Shonubi is currently the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) - the financial payments, facilitation and settlement platform - which has been instrumental to the growth in electronic payments in the Nigerian financial industry.

Before assuming the headship of NIBBS in 2012, Mr. Shonubi had garnered decades of executive-level experience in financial service operations, notably as Executive Director at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Renaissance Securities Nigeria Ltd and Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Ghana Top Abortion Pill Searches

While Nigeria's abortion laws are some of the most restrictive in the world, the country ranks top among countries its… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.