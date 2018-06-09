Nigeria: Buhari Appoints New Central Bank Deputy Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria subject to Senate confirmation.

The announcement was made Friday via a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Mr. Shonubi is currently the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) - the financial payments, facilitation and settlement platform - which has been instrumental to the growth in electronic payments in the Nigerian financial industry.

Before assuming the headship of NIBBS in 2012, Mr. Shonubi had garnered decades of executive-level experience in financial service operations, notably as Executive Director at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Renaissance Securities Nigeria Ltd and Ecobank Nigeria Plc.