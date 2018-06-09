8 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Recruitment - Nigeria Police Release List of Successful Candidates

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kunle Sanni

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday released the list of the successful candidates of its 2018 Police Constable Recruitment exercise.

The names of successful candidates were selected from all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

As stated on the website of the Police Service Commission, training for the new recruits will begin on June 8, while resumption will close on June 13 in all the training schools.

The commission warned that the failure of any candidate to report at the training schools June 13 would mean that such applicant has declined the offer.

More details later.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Ghana Top Abortion Pill Searches

While Nigeria's abortion laws are some of the most restrictive in the world, the country ranks top among countries its… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.