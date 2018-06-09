Nigeria: Recruitment - Nigeria Police Release List of Successful Candidates

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday released the list of the successful candidates of its 2018 Police Constable Recruitment exercise.

The names of successful candidates were selected from all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

As stated on the website of the Police Service Commission, training for the new recruits will begin on June 8, while resumption will close on June 13 in all the training schools.

The commission warned that the failure of any candidate to report at the training schools June 13 would mean that such applicant has declined the offer.

More details later.