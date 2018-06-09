Nigeria: Buhari Signs Bill Granting Financial Autonomy to States Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill which allows state judiciary to directly access funds to their credit, and no longer through the state governors.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang, announced this while briefing state House journalists on Friday.

"I just want to inform you that His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari today assented to the Constitution Fourth Alteration Bill which grants financial authonomy and independence to the Houses of Assembly of the respective states and to the Judiciary of the respective states," Mr Enang said.

"Therefore upon this signature the amounts standing to the credit of the judiciary are to be now be paid directly to the judiciary of those states, no more through the governors and no more from the governors and then the amounts standing to the credit of the Houses of Assembly of the respective states are now to be paid directly to the Houses of Assembly of that state for the benefit of the legislators and the management of the States Houses of Assembly. This grants full autonomy now to the judiciary at the state level and the Houses of Assembly at the state level."

Mr Buhari also assented to three other bills.