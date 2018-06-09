Kenya: Police, City Askaris Intensify Crackdown On Errant Boda Boda Operators

It was a game of cat and mouse in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) on Friday as police officers joined county officers in a crackdown on boda boda riders.

Those arrested in the latest swoop joined more than 60 other riders who had been nabbed on Thursday in the CBD for flouting traffic rules.

The arrests marked the beginning of a two-week crackdown to enforce recently developed regulations for a less congested CBD.

Under the rules, boda boda riders are required to have an identification badge, driving license and ensure their motorcycles are insured.

They are also required not to carry more than one passenger and desist from riding on the pavements.

According to Director of Operations at City Hall, Peter Mbaya, those who will not adhere to these regulations will be fined up to Sh50,000.

OPERATION ZONES

On Thursday, Mbaya said the crackdown is aimed at restoring order and sanity in the city. It will be carried out by city inspectorate officers and traffic police.

"I have acquired more officers to help in carrying out the operations and ensure that these regulations are adhered to," said Mbaya.

Mbaya also said passengers found flouting the rules will similarly be arrested.

The county also established Globe Cinema Roundabout, OTC stage, Uhuru Park and Railways Bus Station as the operation zones for boda boda operators.

They have been directed to use Kirinyaga Road, University Way, Uhuru Highway, Haile Selassie Avenue and Racecourse Road.

The only exception for boda bodas allowed in the CBD are the ones belonging to courier companies.

This is not the first time the county is attempting to get the operators out of the CBD. In April, the operators defied instructions by Governor Mike Sonko and asked for time to self-regulate.