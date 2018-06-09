8 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Bahati Has Rejected Groove Awards Nominations

By Thomas Matiko

Kenyan gospel artiste Bahati has rejected nominations for the annual Groove Awards, saying he's not interested anymore having amassed four awards in previous editions.

Instead, Bahati says, he now has his eyes set bagging international awards, specifically the BET and Grammy Awards

In a lengthy statement, the Mama hit maker has asked the organizers of the Groove Awards to strike off his name from the two categories - Song of The Year and Collabo of the Year - he has been nominated in.

Bahati also says he wants to allow other upcoming artistes to get an opportunity to break through the music scene and get recognition like he did.

NEW TALENT

He says he believes that can only be possible if he doesn't take part anymore in the Groove Awards which is in its 13th year since conception.

"I beg to step down in this year's Groove Awards. Thank you for honoring me as Bahati & EMB with various Award nominations but I humbly request the public to support the rest of the nominees as we all know my desire to support new artistes since Day 1. My last participation in Groove was in 2015 and I thank God for favouring me with 4 major awards including the male artiste of the Year and I believe it's time for another new talent to be awarded as I work, push & pray to God that we will bring a continental award in Kenya soon; a BET, a Grammy maybe," Bahati said.

In the Song of The Year category (Ndogo Ndogo), Bahati was pitted against Size 8, Mercy Masika, Bruz Newton, Collo, Kymo& Stigah as well as Kelele Takatifu.

In the Collabo of the Year (Ndogo Ndogo featuring David Wonder) he was up against Collo and Bruz Newton, Jimmy Gait and Friends, Daddy Owen and Rigan Sarkozi, Mercy Masika and Angel Bernard.

