8 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Emirates Eyes Cargo to Drive Growth in Kenya

Kenya — Emirates will continue to leverage on its cargo segment and to grow its market share in Kenya.

Emirates' SkyCargo recorded a strong performance globally and continues to play an integral role in the company's expanding operations, contributing 14 percent of the airline's total transport revenue.

Emirates Cargo Manager for East Africa, Saeed Abdulla, says its Boeing 777 freighters can carry up to 100 tonnes of cargo allowing uplift of a large volume of cargo.

"Nairobi is one of our most important freighter stations in the region evidenced by the fact that we operate daily freighter flights to transport flower exports from the region," said Abdulla.

In 2017-18 financial year, Emirates SkyCargo carried 27,000 tons of Fresh flowers from Kenya mainly to Amsterdam - the hub of the global floriculture market. Aside from flowers, other produce such as fresh vegetables, green beans, fruits, meat and fish are also exported from East Africa.

The Airline's regional manager Hendrik du Preez says Emirates will constantly explore strategic cooperation and innovations that improve customer comfort and convenience.

