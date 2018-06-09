Nigeria: Saraki to Address Russian Parliament, Cheer Super Eagles

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki will be addressing the Russian Parliament during an exchange visit between June 19th and June 22, 2018.

Saraki who announced the visit on Thursday at plenary, told his colleagues that he would be addressing a special plenary session at the Russian Federal Council.

"This is to inform the distinguished Senate that i will be leading a delegation of the Senate to the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on an exchange visit from the 19th to the 22nd of June 2018.

"During the visit, i will address a special plenary of the Federation's council," Saraki said.

Speaking to our correspondent on the visit, Special Assistant to Saraki on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Bamikole Omishore said that the visit is sequel to the meeting of Saraki with the Chairperson of the federal council Madam Valentina Matviyenko at the 2017 Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU).

"They exchanged ideas and she invited the Senate President to deliver a speech during a joint special session.

"The event will also have a wreath laying ceremony at tomb of unknown soldier and other meetings to strengthen parliamentary relationship between both Russia and Nigeria.

At the 2017 IPU, Saraki also began negotiations for a better trade relationship between Nigeria and Russia.

Omishore disclosed that Saraki will also make out time to support the Super Eagles during one of their games at the World Cup.

He listed those that would be accompanying Saraki on the trip to include: Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Majority Whip, Senator Adeyeye, Senator Danbaba, Senator Sunmonu and others.