Nigeria: BET 2018 - Nigeria's Niniola Up for Viewer's Choice Best International Act

As music lovers across the globe gear up for this year's BET Awards, BET in Africa, part of Viacom International Media Networks Africa multimedia portfolio, has announced the nominees for the BET Awards 2018 Viewer's Choice Best International Act category.

This year's lineup is more global than ever before, featuring artistes from around the world.

The BET Awards 2018 will be taking place at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California on Sunday, 24 June 2018 and premiering across Africa on BET (DStv channel 129) on Tuesday, June 26, at 20:00 CAT.

The BET Awards 2018 nominees Viewer's Choice "Best International Act" nominees include Niniola (Nigeria), MC Soffia (Brazil), Prince Waly (France), Take A Mic (France), Kwesu Arthur (Ghana), Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad & Tobago), Not3s (UK) and Iamdbb (UK).

Commenting on the nominations, Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International said, "Given the power of the BET Awards, the Viewer's Choice "Best International Act" is an amazing platform for global artists.

This year's list of nominees is exceptionally strong and it's great to have artists from Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa representing our continent."

Fans will be able to cast their vote for their favourite Best International Act nominees beginning on BET.com and on both Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa @BET_TV_FR @BET_Intl using the designated hashtags. The winner will be announced at the BET Awards red carpet special airing before the show begins.

Hosted by Jamie Foxx, this year's award will feature performances by Nicki Minaj, Migos, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Ella Mai and more.

The BET Awards 2018 will be broadcast in partnership with Russian Bear on Tuesday, 26 June 2018, starting with a pre-show at 18:00 CAT followed by the main awards show at 20:00 CAT and conclude with a post-show immediately after.