Nigeria: Phyno Drops New Song, Nwa. Featuring U.S-Based Rapper Wale

Rapper, songwriter, record producer, Chibuzor Nelso Azubuike well known by the stage name, Phyno, has released a new single title, Nwa featuring Nigerian-American rapper, Wale.

The singer, who previously scored an international collaboration with Jamaican dancehall act, Kranium on One Chance, returned with another in form of MMG rapper, Wale.

'Nwa' is a mid tempo tune that has Phyno singing delightfully, with Wale delivering sweet sixteens.

Phyno is renowned for in Igbo language. His debut studio album, No Guts, No Glory, was released in 2014. It produced the singles Ghost Mode, Man of the Year, Parcel and O Set.

As a producer, he has worked with artists such as Timaya, Flavour, Ruggedman, Bracket, J.Martins, and Mr. Raw.