Nigeria Jersey Voted As Fans' Number One Favourite

Nigeria Super Eagles jersey to the 2018 World Cup has been adjudged to be the most seek for by fans all over the globe.

According to a poll carried out by Spanish respected newspaper-Marca English and Spanish sites sent the West Africans, fans have been queueing for hours to get their hands on the Super Eagles kit.

France joined Nigeria on the podium with Croatia third on the English poll, with Spanish fans opting for the Spanish shirt on the Spanish website.

Germany's, Iceland's and Mexico's shirts also did well across the votes but fans were turned off by Serbia's effort, which fared poorly in both Marca polls.

It would be recalled that hundreds of Nigerian football fans queued outside Nike's flagship store on Oxford Street in London, United Kingdom, as they tried to get their hands on Nigeria's 'snazzy' new official World Cup jersey.

The Super Eagles kit reportedly sold out within minutes online after it finally went on sale, as over three million pre-orders were made before England and Nigeria's friendly at Wembley Stadium. Both home and away kits among others, cost £65.

There has been huge buzz around the kit ahead of the World Cup in Russia, with the home shirt's zig zag design and retro look leading to it being hailed the tournament's best.

Nike UK said last Friday that the kit sold out almost immediately online, with limited availability likely in stores and apparently no plans to restock the collection.