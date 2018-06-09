9 June 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria Jersey Voted As Fans' Number One Favourite

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria Super Eagles jersey to the 2018 World Cup has been adjudged to be the most seek for by fans all over the globe.

According to a poll carried out by Spanish respected newspaper-Marca English and Spanish sites sent the West Africans, fans have been queueing for hours to get their hands on the Super Eagles kit.

France joined Nigeria on the podium with Croatia third on the English poll, with Spanish fans opting for the Spanish shirt on the Spanish website.

Germany's, Iceland's and Mexico's shirts also did well across the votes but fans were turned off by Serbia's effort, which fared poorly in both Marca polls.

It would be recalled that hundreds of Nigerian football fans queued outside Nike's flagship store on Oxford Street in London, United Kingdom, as they tried to get their hands on Nigeria's 'snazzy' new official World Cup jersey.

The Super Eagles kit reportedly sold out within minutes online after it finally went on sale, as over three million pre-orders were made before England and Nigeria's friendly at Wembley Stadium. Both home and away kits among others, cost £65.

There has been huge buzz around the kit ahead of the World Cup in Russia, with the home shirt's zig zag design and retro look leading to it being hailed the tournament's best.

Nike UK said last Friday that the kit sold out almost immediately online, with limited availability likely in stores and apparently no plans to restock the collection.

Nigeria

Youngest Chibok Girl Turns 20 in Captivity Today

The youngest Chibok girl abducted by Boko Haram in 2014, Maeda Dorcas Yakubu, turns 20 years old in captivity today. Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.