Nigeria: Decision Cannot Rescue You in 2019, Adebanjo Tells Buhari

A cheiftan of the Yoruba social cultural association, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Abiola, however, told the President that the honour alone cannot rescued him in next year's presidential poll.

Adebanjo, who spoke yesterday in Yola during the commendation service for the former chairman of Middle- Belt Forum, the late Dr. Bala Jones Takaya, said Buhari's action is not only suspicious, but also belated.

Adebanjo, whose speech, which was intermittently interjected with applauds from the mourners, said the honour to Abiola, coming on the heels of next year's general elections, has exposed the desperation of the President to retained power at the detriment of Nigerians.

"The question every reasonable Nigerian will ask is: Why the honour now?

The President spent over three years in office, but why the honour now?" he queried.

Adebanjo said the only thing that could bring election palliative to the President is total restructuring of the country, which he said is the only political tool that can set other ethnics nationalities free from the claws of governments run on nepotism and ethnicity.

The Afenifere chieftain, who expressed concerned over what he termed collapse of law and order under the Buhari's government, wondered why an Inspector General of Police (IGP) would not honour the directives of the President and no action was taken against him to serve as deterrent to other appointees, adding: "How can such a government talk about rule of law and discipline in governance?"

He commended the late Takaya for his fight for justice and return of democracy, saying Afenifere would work hand in hand with the Middle-Belt "to rescue Nigerians from the hands of undemocratic system and a system that is selective to its people."

Also speaking at the occasion, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustafa, said the exit of Takaya was a challenge to leaders of the region to fight for the constitutional independence of the zone.