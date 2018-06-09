9 June 2018

Nigeria: Release El-Zakzaky or Detain Us All, Protesting Shiites Tell Govt

By Abdulganiyu Alabi

Protesting Shiites, under the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), yesterday, charged the Federal Government to release their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky, and his wife from detention or imprison them all.

It was learnt that the group, which reignited the call for the unconditional release of its leader and other members in detention, moved around in a procession to mark the Quds universal day, which they termed a day for the oppressed to rise against the oppressors.

The large number of protesting members, carried placards with various inscriptions, such as 'free Palestine, 'we demand Justice,' also chanted 'free Elzakzaky or imprison us all.'

The protest, which caused traffic gridlock within the Kaduna metropolis, started at Leventis Roundabout and terminated at Katsina Road along the Ahmadu Bello Way.

A statement issued by a top member of the movement, Sheikh Abdulhamid Bello, he said they "were out today, the last Friday of the Ramadan, to show the global tyranny that we reject their oppression and to show solidarity with those whom are oppressed."

While condemning the oppression of Palestinians by Zionists, he blamed Muslim rulers for keeping mum against the killing of Palestinians.

Bello, who also decried Federal Government's failure to obey court order and release Elzakzaky and his wife, assuring: "We will not rest until and unless justice is done to the victims, among whom are three children of Sheikh Zakzaky.

"That is why today, as we cannot free Palestine, we also chanted 'Free Zakzaky,' who is the embodiment of all the over a thousand victims massacred by the Nigerian government through its army and buried in mass grave.

"At the same time, we demand freedom for the hundreds of members of the IMN languishing in various detention centres since the December 2015 programme. Oppression against one is oppression against all."

