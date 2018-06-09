Nigeria: Buhari's Re-Election in 2019 Will End Boko Haram Insurgency, Says Aji

Maiduguri — Former Special Adviser to ex-President Jonathan on National Assembly matters, Sen. Mohammed Abba-Aji has said the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari next year will "consolidate and end war" against Boko Haram insurgency.

Abba Aji spoke yesterday in Maiduguri, while addressing members of All Students' Union Forum (ASUF) of tertiary institutions and 52 other groups for endorsing him contest Borno 2019 governorship election. He lamented on the Boko Haram insurgency that claimed many lives and property in the state.

According to him, over 52,000 children have been orphaned with 55,000 women becoming widows during the nine-year insurgency, saying if elected as governor on platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), his top-most priority will be the provision of free education for the orphans.

"This will take and lead them to high levels of greatness while the widows will be empowered with various skills acquisition and trades to become fully engaged and integrated into the society," said Abba Aji, who represented the people at National Assembly in Borno Central Senatorial District between 2003 and 2007.

The measures, according to him, will ameliorate orphans' and widows' present socioeconomic and political predicaments. He pledged to tackle rising unemployment through job creation for the youths as well as making education free in the state.

"If the people gives me the mandate to lead them next year, I will initiate various programmes that could fight poverty to reduce unemployment among youths," he said, stressing that this will avert youth restiveness as currently experienced in Borno state.

Speaking on poverty and unemployment, Abba Aji said: "Free education is your right; that's what we enjoyed in my times and you too should have it.

Lack of education and poverty goes hand in hand. When they are combined, it creates a lot of ignorance among the people. The coming of President Muhammadu Buhari was an answered prayer of the people of Borno and the Northeast.

"It is my believe that before the end of next year, Boko Haram terrorists will be thoroughly degraded with the restoration peace in the region."

He also lamented how the Boko Haram insurgency converted Borno women to beggars contrary to their norms of "self-pride and elegance."

He commended Governor Kashim Shettima for managing the Boko Haram insurgency, as well as the resettlement of over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), adding that the governor has done well in provision of infrastructural facilities and reconstruction of several destroyed schools.

Shortly after endorsing Abba Aji's intent to contest, the Chairman of ASUF, Mohammed Bukar Ngala said the over 52 youth groups in Borno decided to throw their weight behind Sen, Aji's aspiration to contest the governorship.