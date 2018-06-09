Tanzania: MPs Poke Holes in Electoral Laws

Dodoma — The vagueness of Tanzania's electoral laws came up in parliament yesterday, with the opposition bench questioning the role of district executive directors (Deds) - who are presidential appointees - as returning officers during elections.

Despite the reinstatement of multiparty democracy in 1992, Tanzania still has some electoral laws that favour the one-party system, in this case, the ruling CCM.

The electoral process under the National Elections Act, Cap 343, for instance, gives the Deds authority to oversee elections, but the opposition bench in the parliament says the returning officers favour their appointing authority.

"Since the Deds also work as returning officers and we have evidence that they favour their appointing authorities during various elections. Would the government be ready to bring a Constitutional Amendment before the coming elections so that we work on this issue?" asked Masoud Abdallah Salum (Mtambile - CUF).

But in response, the minister for State in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Mr George Mkuchika, told the opposition legislators that those who are dissatisfied with the roles of ruling party cadres who occupy public offices such as district,municipal,city directors should go to court. "If you are dissatisfied by the Presidential appointees, you are free to seek court redress," he said.

In her main question, Ms Ruth Mollel (Special Seats - Chadema) said it was disheartening and against the spirit of good governance to see Deds and some regional and district commissioners - whose salaries are paid by all Tanzanians - also working as active CCM members.

However, according to Mr Mkuchika, the government trains the appointed directors to work for the people and not for a political party. This is not the first time that Tanzania's electoral laws and democratic credentials are brought into the spotlight.

In March, 2018, Mr Bob Wangwe filed a petition at the high court in Dar es Salaam with the support of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) and the main opposition party, Chadema.

They also assigned lawyer Fatma Karume from the TLS the role of studying the constitutionality of the issues raised.

Mr Wangwe is specifically challenging the National Electoral Commission Act. Another case has been filed by Francis Garatwa, Baraka Mwango and Allan Bujo who challenge the Police Force Act and Political Parties Act.

In the petition, Mr Garatwa said the police's power to ban political parties' rallies is unconstitutional.