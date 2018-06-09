9 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Fall to New Zealand in Paris 7s Opener

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya kicked-off their Paris Sevens campaign on a losing note, falling 24-5 to New Zealand in their Pool A opener in the last leg of the 2017/18HSBC Sevens World Series hosted in the French capital.

Kenya will next face series leaders Fiji at 14:46pm before rounding up the Pool match against Samoa at 19:52pm.

-More to follow-

