Kenya Fall to New Zealand in Paris 7s Opener

Nairobi — Kenya kicked-off their Paris Sevens campaign on a losing note, falling 24-5 to New Zealand in their Pool A opener in the last leg of the 2017/18HSBC Sevens World Series hosted in the French capital.

Kenya will next face series leaders Fiji at 14:46pm before rounding up the Pool match against Samoa at 19:52pm.

-More to follow-

