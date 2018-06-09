9 June 2018

South Africa: ANC KZN Day of Chaos and Anger

analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

It was a chaotic day on Friday for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal which saw an urgent application for the provincial conference to be indicted granted at the eleventh hour and the party's top leadership then deciding the conference should be turned into a consultative conference. If there was any hope that the ANC in KZN can come together and achieve the increasingly elusive ideal of unity, the developments on Friday made that seem like a pipe dream. Later, a decision was taken for the consultative conference to be abandoned following disruptions at the opening of the consultative conference.

It started when a group from the troubled Moses Mabhida region said they were going to approach the courts to stop the provincial conference from taking place. There was little detail at mid-morning on Friday and all the attention was on former President Jacob...

