Uganda: Abiriga's Killers Idiots - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has called the killers of Ibrahim Abiriga, the Arua Municipality member of parliament idiots.

The MP, who shot to fame when he triggered debate on the removal of the presidential age limit, was gunned down together with his bodyguard, Saidi Buga on Friday night on the way to his residence in Matugga between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Addressing mourners at the legislator's residence in Kawanda in Wakiso district this morning, Museveni said Abiriga's killing, demonstrates the stupidity of those opposed to NRM. Museveni addressed mourners in Swahili.

According to Museveni, although investigations into Abiriga's assassination are ongoing, there is a high possibility that the masterminds of the murder wanted to hurt his National Resistance Movement (NRM). Abiriga was a renowned admirer of the NRM, president Museveni and the yellow colour.

At the height of the heated presidential age limit amendment debate last year, Abiriga's Arua home was attacked by possible arsonists who failed in their deadly mission. A small jerrycan full of petrol was thrown into his house but it didn't spark fire.

Museveni said the assassins are looking for avenues to destroy the country but found defeat them like his government has done in the past.

Museveni reiterated the government's proposal to install CCTV cameras on highways to monitor the entire the country. Museveni explained that government hadn't prioritized the installation of the cameras because it was concentrating on infrastructure development.

He also said government will consider restoring Local Defence Unit personnel in all villages, saying in the case of Abiriga, residents could have confronted the killers but couldn't do much since they aren't armed.

Residents through Rajab Lamu, the Nansana Municipality NRM chairperson tasked Museveni to explain delayed conclusion of high profile murders. They include among others the murder of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, senior principal state attorney Joan Kagezi and Sheikh Maj. Mohammed Kiggundu.

Museveni tasked Asuman Mugyenyi, the police director of operations to update the residents on the case. In his response, Mugyenyi, said several suspects are being prosecuted in court. However, the president cut him short and told him to use the media and update the country detailing the names of the suspects and how far their trial has reached, a thing Mugyenyi said they will do.

One resident said she saw the gunmen. "There were two men riding on a boda boda and had big guns. In fact I had never seen them before, and when they fired bullets we all had to hide, bullets were many and I couldn't count them," she said.

Residents say although there is police post a few meters from the scene of crime, the first officer arrived almost 40 minutes after the shooting. More police officers started arriving at the scene after 8pm and cordoned it off to give a lee way to the forensic analysts to do their job.