Kenya: Wanyama Flies to Zanzibar to Spend Time With Family and Friends

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is currently holidaying in Zanzibar. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on Thursday posted on Instagram a picture of himself relaxing at the Hotel Verde.

Understandably, the footballer is seeking to rest and re-energize after a grueling 2017/2018 season in the English Premier League, helping his Spurs to a third place finish.

The player has also admitted to needing a rest after failing to play in as many games as he'd wished to following a knee injury. He also opted out of the ongoing national team tour of India.

"I think my club has talked to the federation, I need to rest because my knee has not completely healed. I have spoken to the (Harambee Stars) coach (Sebastien Migne) about it," he told Nairobi News last week.

It is understood the 26-year-old arrived at the Island alongside two of his siblings and three friends on Tuesday evening, and is set to spend atleast a week site seeing in the scenic island, which is a popular tourist destination.

Last year, Wanyama toured Dar es Salaam from where he received a reception befitting a king and even had a road named after him, a decision that was later reversed following public outcry.