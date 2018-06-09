9 June 2018

Kenya: Wanyama Flies to Zanzibar to Spend Time With Family and Friends

By Nahashon Musungu

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is currently holidaying in Zanzibar. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on Thursday posted on Instagram a picture of himself relaxing at the Hotel Verde.

Understandably, the footballer is seeking to rest and re-energize after a grueling 2017/2018 season in the English Premier League, helping his Spurs to a third place finish.

The player has also admitted to needing a rest after failing to play in as many games as he'd wished to following a knee injury. He also opted out of the ongoing national team tour of India.

"I think my club has talked to the federation, I need to rest because my knee has not completely healed. I have spoken to the (Harambee Stars) coach (Sebastien Migne) about it," he told Nairobi News last week.

It is understood the 26-year-old arrived at the Island alongside two of his siblings and three friends on Tuesday evening, and is set to spend atleast a week site seeing in the scenic island, which is a popular tourist destination.

Last year, Wanyama toured Dar es Salaam from where he received a reception befitting a king and even had a road named after him, a decision that was later reversed following public outcry.

