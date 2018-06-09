Kenya: Jabidii Dominates Groove Awards Nominees' List

When the annual Groove Awards are held later this month, singer Jabidii will be the man to watch after being nominated in seven categories, including Song of the Year.

The nominees for the 13th annual awards were unveiled on Thursday at red carpet event held at the Mövenpick Hotel.

Nominations were made in 19 categories with surprise new entries in some of these categories.

Jabidii, famous for the hit Shoot Satan, was also nominated for Teens Choice Song of the Year, Breakthrough Artiste of the Year, Collabo of the Year and Dance Style/Song of the Year.

Gloria Muliro followed closely with six nominations in Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year (twice under the Praise and Worship Song of the Year), Collabo of the Year and Western Counties song of the Year categories.

This year, Male and Female artistes and Group of the Year categories have been revamped and collapsed into one category- Artiste of the Year.

Contenders in this category include the reigning Female and Male Artistes of the Year Mercy Masika and Eko Dydda, who received three and two nominations respectively.

Other nominees in the Artiste of the Year category are Guardian Angel, Moji Short Babaa, Gloria Muliro and hip-hop group Recapp.

This year's edition, whose theme is "Rebuild, Restore, Reclaim", attracted more than 143,000 submissions.

It will focus on the message of unity in rebuilding and restoring the glory of the gospel industry.

It will also encourage the spirit of togetherness highlighting the importance of all in working towards the end goal of shaping culture.

The winners will be announced on June 24 during a Gala Awards ceremony in Nairobi followed by the winner's concert slated for July 8 at Embu Stadium.