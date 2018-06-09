9 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jabidii Dominates Groove Awards Nominees' List

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

When the annual Groove Awards are held later this month, singer Jabidii will be the man to watch after being nominated in seven categories, including Song of the Year.

The nominees for the 13th annual awards were unveiled on Thursday at red carpet event held at the Mövenpick Hotel.

Nominations were made in 19 categories with surprise new entries in some of these categories.

Jabidii, famous for the hit Shoot Satan, was also nominated for Teens Choice Song of the Year, Breakthrough Artiste of the Year, Collabo of the Year and Dance Style/Song of the Year.

Gloria Muliro followed closely with six nominations in Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year (twice under the Praise and Worship Song of the Year), Collabo of the Year and Western Counties song of the Year categories.

This year, Male and Female artistes and Group of the Year categories have been revamped and collapsed into one category- Artiste of the Year.

Contenders in this category include the reigning Female and Male Artistes of the Year Mercy Masika and Eko Dydda, who received three and two nominations respectively.

Other nominees in the Artiste of the Year category are Guardian Angel, Moji Short Babaa, Gloria Muliro and hip-hop group Recapp.

This year's edition, whose theme is "Rebuild, Restore, Reclaim", attracted more than 143,000 submissions.

It will focus on the message of unity in rebuilding and restoring the glory of the gospel industry.

It will also encourage the spirit of togetherness highlighting the importance of all in working towards the end goal of shaping culture.

The winners will be announced on June 24 during a Gala Awards ceremony in Nairobi followed by the winner's concert slated for July 8 at Embu Stadium.

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.