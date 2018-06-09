Uganda: Abiriga's Bodyguard Was His Young Brother

Saidi Butele, 57, was Arua Municipality MP, (Rtd) Col. Ibrahim Abiriga's young brother with whom they were killed on Friday evening near the lawmaker's home in Kawanda, Wakiso District.

One of Abiriga's brother, Mr Salim Saleh Drasi said Butele, who was acting as the MP's bodyguard had just returned from a peace keeping mission in Somalia last month.

"Butele was encouraged to join the army by Abiriga in order to fight for peace in Uganda," said Mr Drasi.

He said their death is a double tragedy and great loss to the family.

Butele was in the UPDF and was reportedly picked by Abiriga to be his guard after he joined politics.

His body and that of Abiriga, 62, will be flown to Arua tomorrow afternoon.

The two will be buried on Monday at their home in Lukudo village, Iramva Paish in Rhino Camp Sub-county in Arua District on Monday.

Butele had six children.

Meanwhile, Mr Drasi described Abiriga as: " A man of community who loved people, honest and always wanted things to be done in the right way. He was an adviser in our family and worked hard to see that his followers and children live in peace."

According to Drasi, the slain MP went to Rhino Camp primary school and later left school and joined army during Idi Amin regime before going into exile in Zaire (now DRC).

"After the downfall of Amin's regime in 1979, we went into exile in Congo and South Sudan. Then when he returned from exile, he found there were different groups in West Nile. He then joined UNRFI," he added.

Abiriga gained fame as an RDC as he was always passionate about denouncing corruption in Arua municipality.

He was then later transferred to Yumbe District as RDC and resigned in 2015 to join politics in 2016.

The Chairman Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Mr Hatib Juma, said: "Abiriga was a spiritual man and was always there to help the Muslim community members in all activities. It is a great loss to the Muslim fraternity."

The Head of the Burial Arrangement, Mr Jackson Atima, said: "Our hearts are grieving deeply because we have lost an honest man who put people ahead of him. People should take courage and be calm to receive the body and make a decent burial for him."