Ethiopia's Unlucky Offer for Peace

The war between Ethiopia and Eritrea had left many painful vestiges over the people of the countries. But Ethiopia which was forced to enter in to the war can be said to have suffered more from the war and the subsequent no war no peace situation.

It was forced to deploy its forces along the border and spent unnecessarily to prevent the possible offensive of the Eritrean regime which initiated the war with its war mongering behavior. The areas along the border were also kept devoid of any development endeavor during the last 20 years.

Ethiopia has also shouldered burden of a hundred and thousand Eritrean refugees who flee their country embittered by the repressive regime. Despite having its own shortcomings Ethiopia was forced to do the home work of the Eritrean regime by showing love and care to its citizens under its (Ethiopia's) asylum.

Valuing the ages old intimate and strong people to people relations of the two countries, Ethiopia has been showing special treatment to the Eritrean refugees, for instance by allowing them to attend higher education regardless of the economic impact on its meager economy.

More over Ethiopia was also a victim of various insurgency attacks by individuals and groups who are trained and armed by the Eritrean regime.

The Eritrean regime was launching all these problems against Ethiopia with the pretext of the prevailing no war no peace situation that it claims is the result of Ethiopia's insistence not to implement the terms of the Algiers agreement.

However, Ethiopia had repeatedly expressed its readiness to comply with the provision of the Algiers agreement based on dialogue with the Eritrea was met with repeated rejection and rigidity from the other side.

But due to its unreserved commitment to peace and development Ethiopia has recently changed its stance and announced readiness to fully implement the Algiers agreement without any precondition as requested by the Eritrean government.

Yet, the Eritrean government that used to request the implementation of the agreement before any dialogue has ignored Ethiopia's call. Of course, it may be too early to conclude about the possible response of the Eritrean government. But it seems more of shock of surprise to the regime which was benefitting from the deadlock created by Ethiopia's refusal to unconditionally apply the terms of the Algiers agreement.

This makes Ethiopia's desire for peace and unreserved efforts to achieve it an unfortunate one. After foiling and fending off Eritrea's efforts of destabilizing Ethiopia and the region during the last 2 decades, it will now have hard time to convince or sooth the regime to accept the offer that it has been longing for.

Therefore, Ethiopia should continue with its relentless efforts of ensuring peace and peace and stability in the region. Whatever the Eritrean regime attempts to hamper the long sought peace process, the result will only boomerang on itself as Ethiopia is going to achieve better global acceptance for its efforts towards peace.