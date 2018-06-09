Zimbabwe: Masheast Comes Alive As Mnangagwa Descends On Mtoko

DATE: June 9, 20183:15 pm

15:07- He says the government will disburse free inputs to assist even peasant farmers to sustain their families in the fight against hunger.

DATE: June 9, 20183:11 pm

15:04 - ZANU-PF's MESSAGING POINTS: President Mnangagwa says the party has a program for the country whose first agenda is the fight against starvation.

"It is our obligation to ensure that the country has enough grain to put in our reserves by means of first modernizing and mechanizing our agriculture," says President Mnangagwa.

DATE: June 9, 20183:08 pm

15:02 - He says it is wise for people to be with the ruling party than to be with parties that will never rule. He also adds that he was chosen not to be a boss but to be a servant of the people.

DATE: June 9, 20183:07 pm

15:01 - "Zanu-Pf is the party that commands all parties, other parties can bark but the party will march on leading the masses," says President Mnangagwa.

DATE: June 9, 20183:05 pm

14:57 - He says everyone can fit into the pocket of Zanu-Pf but the party cannot fit in one man's pocket.

"As long as you obey the obligations of the party you will stay longer in Zanu-pf.

Zanu-Pf can do what it wants with you but you cannot do what you want with Zanu-pf . . . Im impressed by the fact that both losing and winning candidates are now working together ahead of polls," says President Mnangagwa.

