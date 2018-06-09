Malawi: Albino Killer Whistle-Blower Goes Into Hiding After Malawi Police Blow Cover

A young woman has gone into hiding after threats following a police leak that she is a whistle blower in the killing of a person with albinism in Machinga, Macdonald Masambuka.

Elina Enoch, 27, says she has been receiving threats after she revealed to police the suspected killers of Masambuka who include a catholic priest, a police officer, a medical practioneer and a two dozen others.

The Association of People with Albinism has confirmed that it had arranged a safe place for Enoch believed to be the girl friend to Masambuka.

"The relatives of the suspects have been threatening her, especially the professional people," said the association's chairman Boniface Massa.

"We have to protect the whistle blowers if we are to bust the syndicate," he said.

Machinga east MP Esther Jolobala asked the government to engage Interpol to get to the bottom of the matter.

"The rate at which the Malawi police are handling these cases show that they are incompetent," she told parliament on Friday.

Collins Kajawa, Lilongwe Mpenu MP wondered why the murder suspects were given bail.

Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu attributed the slow pace of the prosecution of the suspects to lack of personnel in the state prosecution department.

Thd spokesperson for the ministry of Justice Piliranh Masanjala said the prosecutors were analysing 22 case files.

He said there were 145 murder suspects in the killings of the people with albinism out of which 56 cases were brought before the court and 51 cases were succesfully prosecuted in the courts,