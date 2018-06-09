9 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Hails SA's Election to UN Security Council As 'Victory for Peace'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
ANC African National Congress flag

South Africa's return to the United Nation's Security Council is a "victory for peace", the African National Congress (ANC) said on Saturday.

"The ANC welcomes the third election of South Africa as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council," the ruling party said in a statement.

"This is a victory for peace and an opportunity to address the root causes of conflict."

South Africa was elected on Friday to serve in the United Nations Security Council for the term 2019-2020 as a non-permanent member.

The party also expressed appreciation to the 183 out of the 190 states who voted for South Africa - adding it would advance the interests of Africa.

Furthermore, it added: "The election of the SA government under the leadership of the ANC in the UNSC, heralds an opportunity for a peaceful resolution of the issues concerning the global community, especially the violence meted on the Palestinians, as well as the continued occupation of Western Sahara."

More on This

'Humbled'

Noting that the party was currently celebrating the centenary year of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu, it called on the world to follow in "the footsteps of Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu and reflect on the current world order, the balance of forces within the individual countries, regionally, continentally and globally".

President Cyril Ramaphosa meanwhile expressed his gratitude to the UN General Assembly after the appointment, saying on Friday that he was "humbled".

He said the country will use its membership, the president said in a statement, to advance "priorities of the African Union Agenda 2063".

"South Africa's tenure will be guided by our commitment to resolve regional, global and international conflicts and promote inclusive growth as part of the effort to ensure a better Africa in a better world.

"We are committed to addressing the root causes of conflict, including inequality and underdevelopment, and promoting inclusive political dialogue.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the peaceful resolution of global disputes and the advancement of inclusive development in accordance with the United Nations Charter and International Law."

Source: News24

More on This

ANC KZN Delegates Want Canned Congress Held Within 6 Weeks

Natal says it wants to have another go at holding its elective congress within the next six weeks, provided that its… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.