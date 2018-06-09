Lesotho: Likuena Players Attract South African Interests

FOUR Likuena players have attracted have attracted the interest of some South African Premier League and National First Division (NFD) clubs, the Lesotho Times has learnt.

The players are currently with the national side at the COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa's Limpopo Province where the teams are scouting for new signings.

A source in the Likuena camp on Monday said Basia Makepe, Tumelo Khutlang, Nkoto Masoabi and Motebang Sera are among players that have attracted the attention of the South African clubs.

According to the source, the clubs that have already made contact with the Lesotho camp over the players are Jomo Cosmos, Polokwane City, Baroka FC as well as Black Leopards.

He said Cosmos owner, Jomo Sono has shown interest in Khutlang and indications are that they are ready to sign the striker right away.

This is the second successive year that the Lioli forward has attracted the attention of South African scouts at the regional competition. Last year then NFD side, Mthatha Bucks expressed interest but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

The forward was invited for Bucks' pre-season camp in Durban, but the deal failed to materialise at the 11th hour having already agreed personal terms with the club.

The source said the scouts were impressed with Likuena's impressive performance where Moses Maliehe's side reached the semi-finals of the cup for the second successive year.

Motebang Sera's 70th minute strike after coming in as a substitute came from the bench set Likuena on course for a clash with Zimbabwe is yesterday's semi-finals.

"Four players have attracted the interest of South African clubs that have been in contact with since the win over eSwatini last weekend," the source said.

"Three Premier League teams namely Baroka, Polokwane City as well as newly promoted Black Leopards have made contact."

All the three teams are based in the Limpopo Province which hosting this year's competition with Baroka and Polokwane City based in same city Polokwane.

"There is also Cosmos and the owner of the club, Sono is prepared to sign the player (Khutlang) right away. The clubs have promised to engage the Likuena camp formally in the coming days for preliminary talks with the players before they proceed to their respective clubs.

"We will see how it goes but it has been few busy days since we beat Swaziland with calls of scouts from South African that have shown interest in our players."

Several other South African clubs have set-up bases in Polokwane to scout for players at the competition that ends on Saturday.