9 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Unicef Says Somali Children Face Acute Malnourishment After Floods

Tagged:

Related Topics

More than 1.25 million children are likely to be acutely malnourished this year following heavy floods in Somalia, U.N. said on Friday.

Torrential and floods splashed by River Jubba and Shabelle had displaced 500,000 people in several regions including Gedo, Hiiraan, Middle Shabelle regions as well as regions in far north of the country.

The UN Children's Agency (UNICEF) spokesperson, Christophe Boulierac told reporters at UN Headquarters during a regular briefing that flooding since April is being blamed.

He said the agency reported about half of the children under five years old, or "more than 1.25 million are expected to be acutely malnourished this year.

The agency said the number includes up to 232,000 children who will suffer severe acute malnutrition, which requires specialized lifesaving care.

"The rains spread diseases that are particularly deadly for malnourished children with exhausted, fragile immune systems," said Christophe Boulierac, UNICEF spokesman in Geneva.

"The flooding has damaged water points, sanitation facilities and other critical infrastructure, and 22 nutrition centres treating over 6,000 acutely malnourished children in areas hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have had to shut down," he said.

Boulierac said short-term UNICEF funding is running out, and "it will hurt water, health and nutrition services."

UNICEF has received 24.3 million U.S. dollars this year of its 154.9 million dollar appeal which, along with funds carried over, leaves a gap of 110.3 million dollars, or 71 per cent, he said.

Somalia

From Drought to Floods in Somalia - Displacement and Hunger Worsen, Says UN

After four consecutive poor rainy seasons that brought Somalia to the brink of famine, the country is now seeing… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.