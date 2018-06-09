9 June 2018

Kenya: Meet MP Who Gets Summoned By Villagers Whenever Cows Are On Heat

By Nahashon Musungu

A lawmaker recently caused laughter during his speech with a narration of strange phone calls he often receives from his constituents seeking his help whenever their cows are on heat.

Mukurweini Member of Parliament Anthony Kiai made recounted these tales while addressing stakeholders at the launch of the Kenya Volleyball Federation's Nairobi Branch tournament involving primary, secondary schools, Universities, self-supporting clubs and Inter-Estate teams.

"When I'm at home at times I will receive a call and a constituent is telling me that his cow is on heat. On asking how I can be of help, he'll tell me the artificial insemination will cost Sh1,000 and yet he only has Sh500," Kiai narrated.

"At that point I have to help him out because it is a positive request, that cow should give birth to several other cows to help him become self-reliant. The whole point here is we need the youth to generate income especially through their talents and I'm willing to help you out there," he added.

Kiai's experience is not unique for Kenyan lawmakers, who are often compelled to consistently contribute to their constituents' needs, especially in payment of school fees, settling medical bills, burying the dead, building schools, hospitals and even churches.

