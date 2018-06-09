9 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Embarks On 2-Day Working Visit to Morocco

President Muhammadu Buhari will begin a two-day working visit to Morocco, the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said.

Mr Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the visit was at the invitation of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

He said the two leaders would discuss socio-economic matters affecting their countries, following prior engagements in December 2016, during the official visit of the Moroccan leader to Nigeria.

"In Rabat, discussions will focus on strengthening existing agreements on the fertiliser industry, education cooperation, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project and establishing a basic chemical platform to harness Nigeria's vast natural gas resources and support Morocco's diammonium phosphate industry," he said.

The presidential aide recalled that Nigeria and Morocco had in December 2016 signed a collaboration agreement to revive the abandoned Nigerian fertiliser blending plants.

He said that following the signing of the agreement, 14 fertiliser plants had been revitalised so far under the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative with a capacity of 2.3 million metric tonnes of Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (K) -- NPK fertiliser.

Mr Shehu said the president would be accompanied on the trip by governors of Ebonyi and Jigawa, Mr Dave Umahi and Alhaji Abubakar Badaru respectively; and other senior government officials.

(NAN)

