Egypt: Salah to Spanish Newspaper - We Want to Qualify for the Next Round of World Cup

Photo: Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

Egyptian national team and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has said that his departure from the Champions League final in Kiev after an injury was the worst moment of his career.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, Salah who is recovering from his injury and looking forward to be with the Pharoahs in their first match in the World Cup 2018 which will be against Uruguay said "Now I'm better. I hope to play the first game against Uruguay, but that will depend on how I feel when it approaches."

"When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry. Also anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final. Moments later, I also thought about the possibility of not playing in the World Cup and that was a devastating thought," he added.

Asked about Egypt's participation in the World Cup in Russia, he said "It's the first time in 28 years that we qualified... It was not normal because we won the African Cup seven times, and we were champions in 2006, 2008 and 2010. It was common to win the African Cup, but we didn't qualify for the World Cup."

"I think we have a great team and a great coach [Hector Cuper], we want to qualify for the next round and do well," he told the Spanish newspaper. " He (Cuper) has great experience, he is a good coach and he helps us improve our performance. He's not hard, I think he's a good coach, a good man. We all help each other."

"Tactically. He's helped me to defend better, but he also finds a way to make it easier to attack. I think I've improved with him."

On the expected pressures on him in Russia, Salah said:"The pressure was to qualify for the World Cup. Of course, someone can now say 'ok, we've qualified, that's it'. But for me it's not like that, we want to make history, achieve something different. In my head the pressure is to achieve something different from what we have done. Not just going there, three games and thank you very much. That doesn't go through my head."