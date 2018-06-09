Uganda: We'll Revenge Against Whoever Is Killing Ugandans, Says Museveni

Photo: Gaël Grilhot/RFI

President Museveni has vowed to revenge against suspected criminals killing Ugandans.

"We shall revenge against whoever is killing Ugandans. Whoever has killed people will pay by his or her blood," Mr Museveni vowed while presiding over the national Heroes Day celebrations at Birembo playground in Kakumiro district on Saturday.

His remarks comes just hours after Arua Municipality MP (Rtd) Col Ibrahim Abiriga and his brother Saidi Butele were on Friday night gunned down by unidentified assailants near his home in Kawanda, Wakiso District.

The killers are said to have been riding on a motorcycle motor cycle by the time of the attck.

Gen Museveni described (Rtd) Col Abiriga as a good person.

"It (Abiriga's killing) is something annoying," Museveni said while commenting on the death of an NRM cadre who used a trademark yellow design in all dressings and day-today life. Yellow is the official NRM party colour.

Gen Museveni said the criminals are taking advantage of the peace and stability in the country to commit crimes.

He said Uganda has many cars and motorcycles as well as many people in towns who do not know each other and as a result, criminals take advantage of this gap to trail and assassinate their victims.

He said government will table a proposal to install tracking devices in each motor vehicle so that each car can be located wherever it is.

He said such tracking devises will compliment efforts of security agencies to track criminals who use motor vehicles to commit crimes and flee from the scene.

He urged all Ugandans to support the proposal without accusing government of harassing them.

The president said he had visited the home of Abiriga before he flew to Kakumiro District to preside over the Heroes' Day celebrations.

He linked some of the crimes to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel outfit that is said to be active in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

While in Kawanda, Mr Museveni said he had observed that the area had murram roads that are not well maintained despite government equipping local governments with road constriction units.

While driving on a bumpy murram road, Mr Museveni said, it can be exploited by criminals to attack a person since he is likely to drive slowly.

He directed that roads be upgraded even if it means cabinet and Parliament passing budgets that provide adequate fuel for road constriction units if local governments have a challenge in fueling them.

President Museveni also decorated the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali who is in Uganda for a two-day state visit with the most excellent order of the Pearl of Africa grand master medal. Over 200 other people also received medals at the celebrations.

Mr Abiy's award was in recognition of his contribution towards independence struggle in Africa, promoting internal cohesion and peace.

Dr Abiy credited Uganda for uniting with Ethiopia and other African states in fighting against terrorism in Somalia.

He said while in Uganda, they discussed issues of trade, security and bilateral cooperation with President Museveni.

Gen Museveni said the two countries plan to construct a road from Karamoja through Kenya to south western Ethiopia, in areas adjacent to Kotido and Kaabong Districts.

"Such a road if Kenya allows passing through its territory, will promote trade," Gen Museveni said.