South Africa: Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend With Bottle, Headwrap

A Humansdorp woman was arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend after a fight over an ex-lover on Saturday, Eastern Cape police said.

The couple were arguing around 14:00 "when she subsequently became angry and struck him with a bottle on the head and then strangled him with a headwrap", said Sergeant Majola Nkohli.

"It is believed that an argument was about the suspect's ex-boyfriend who visited her the previous day."

The 36-year-old man from George died at the scene.

His name was being withheld until his family had been notified.

The woman, 45, was arrested, charged with murder and expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.

