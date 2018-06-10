Nigeria: Lagos Declares June 12 Public Holiday

As Nigerians mark the 25th anniversary of the annulment of the 1993 presidential election adjudged to be have been won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (M.K.O.) Abiola, the Lagos State Government, yesterday, declared June 12, 2018 a public holiday to commemorate the day.

The state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the significance of June 12, 1993 elections, adjudged as the freest and fairest in the history of Nigeria, would always be a reference point in the state's quest to entrench true democracy in the service to the people.

Commending President Buhari's recent declaration of June as the new Democracy Day, the governor said the act would forever ensure that Chief M.K.O. Abiola and other martyrs of democracy who laid down their lives in the struggle to entrench good governance did not do so vain.