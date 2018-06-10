10 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Declares June 12 Public Holiday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gbenga Salau

As Nigerians mark the 25th anniversary of the annulment of the 1993 presidential election adjudged to be have been won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (M.K.O.) Abiola, the Lagos State Government, yesterday, declared June 12, 2018 a public holiday to commemorate the day.

The state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the significance of June 12, 1993 elections, adjudged as the freest and fairest in the history of Nigeria, would always be a reference point in the state's quest to entrench true democracy in the service to the people.

Commending President Buhari's recent declaration of June as the new Democracy Day, the governor said the act would forever ensure that Chief M.K.O. Abiola and other martyrs of democracy who laid down their lives in the struggle to entrench good governance did not do so vain.

Nigeria

Amnesty Office Lied About Woman Sacked for Criticising Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari

The presidential amnesty office was not telling the truth when it claimed a woman who was sacked after publicly… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.