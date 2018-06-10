Nigeria: Resolve Your Differences in Military Style, George Tells Buhari, Obasanjo

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to resolve their differences behind the curtain in the usual military style.

In a statement, yesterday, George said his appeal to the two is in the interest of the country, being a former junior officer to the duo.He reminded the two former Generals to recall the military ethics, which says: "We don't wash our dirty linens in the open."

George's position is coming on the backdrop of the recent outcry by Chief Obasanjo that his life was under threat as a result of his tough position on Buhari's style of governance.The statement reads: "I have read Chief Olusegun Obasanjo's statement about the threat to his life with unconscionable, natural concern. I have also read the presidency's rejoinder, which implied that there is nothing sinister in their motives.

"Chief Obasanjo is a man of towering distinction and excellence, who ruled Nigeria both as a military Head of State and as a civilian president. He is an international figure who is motivated by patriotism.

"President Buhari is equally a patriot, a gentleman and officer whose totality of vision is about the growth and welfare of our commonwealth. As a military man, I know these senior officers very well. I have worked at close quarters with the two of them. I have no doubt about their selfless commitment to our nation.

"I am appealing to the two personages as a junior officer to sheathe their swords and resolve their differences behind the curtain. That is the military style. We don't wash our dirty linens in the open."

Meanwhile, a socio-political group, Yoruba Ronu, said Obasanjo's allegation was quite uncanny, particularly for speaking at a time the National Assembly and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki made attempt at using subterfuge to stop the investigation of some high profile members in its fold.

In a statement yesterday, General Secretary of Yoruba Ronu, Akin Malaolu, said it was imperative of Nigerians to be cautious and not allow themselves get hoodwinked by outcries of those, who know how to turn things around and make it seem like they loved the truth for the sake of the truth.According to him, "Nigerians must not be quick to believe what Obasanjo said, because lies spread quicker than the truth."