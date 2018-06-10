Nigeria: Moghalu to Buhari - Be Tolerant of Opposition

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to be tolerant of opposition.

Moghalu declared that Nigeria is in dire need of a 21st century president, who understands the dynamics of modern economics, to solve various challenges facing the country.The aspirant spoke at a town hall meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, yesterday. He said democracy could only advance, if the current government respects the rights of all Nigerians.

On the alarm raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the Federal Government was planning to silence him, Moghalu warned authorities to respect the inalienable rights to freedom of expression of the former president and all Nigerians.

Insisting that Nigeria should be desirous of electing a new president in 2019 that understands how economy works, not a career politician, Moghalu said: "I will be the president of all Nigerians, irrespective of tribal affiliations. I will fight poverty and respect rights.

"We need to have a president who is well equipped, who can stand shoulder to shoulder with Donald Trump and Angela Merkel. We need a 21st century president. I understand what to do for the economy to prosper in the market place.

"I understand economies. I have worked as a CBN Deputy Governor and with many countries, helping them solve their economic problems. If I can do it for other countries, why not for my country?" He remarked that 2019 would be a choice between progress and darkness, freedom and bondage, and transformation and retrogression.The contest between his party and the existing political behemoths will be like that of David and Goliath, he added.