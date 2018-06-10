Africa: What Africa Green Grown Summit Means for Africa's Resilience

Environmentalist shave commended the move for Africa to hold the inaugural Africa Green Growth meeting saying that it will go a long way in addressing not only climate change but set the continent on unprecedented path to sustainable growth.

From November 26-30, 2018, Rwanda will host the first Africa Green Growth Forum.

The maiden continental green growth meeting, according to experts, will be an ultimate moment to ensure that the continent will collectively join efforts in addressing climate change issues.

According to Innocent Kabenga, Country Director for Global Green Growth Institute, the African forum is an opportunity to forge a way in transitioning towards Green Economy.

"I think that this is a great opportunity for African countries to exchange their experience in their efforts in transitioning towards Green Economy. With the idea of "the future we want and Africa we want" the only way that will lead us there is to manage our resources efficiently and have economic growth that is inclusive and with low carbon emissions," Kabenga said.

Environment Minister Vincent Biruta informed the cabinet recently that Rwanda would convene the first Green Growth forum that will discuss Africa's pursuit for economic growth that uses natural resources in a sustainable manner-Green Growth.

By having a forum where African countries will share knowledge, learn what is happening around Africa and the world. That will create more awareness on opportunities that green growth path way to development offers, Kabenga added.

He also added that this meeting would also be an opportunity to mobilize resources needed to implement green growth strategies that countries are developing.

Fatina Mukarubibi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, said it will be an opportunity for Rwanda to learn and share experience with continental peers on best practices to mitigate climate change.

"Rwanda established Green Growth and Climate resilience Strategy which is supposed to inform policy on how the country can address climate change challenges. But Climate change is borderless which is why we need to bring together our neighbours and collectively address the issue.

"This meeting is very important in that it will also help us on how best we can mobilise needed resources for climate change adaptation." Mubarubibi said.

Rwanda needs about USD400 to 600 million to be able to implement the Green Growth and Climate resilience Strategy - a frameworks that runs until 2050.

The Africa Green Growth Forum is organised by a range of partners working for green growth in Rwanda and across Africa, including the Ministry of Environment, the Global Green Growth Institute, the United Nations Development Programme and One UN Rwanda, Ministry of Infrastructure, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Rwanda Environment Management Authority, Rwanda Green Fund, Meteo Rwanda, Rwanda Housing Authority and Rwanda Green Building Organisation,

It will also include the high-level policy dialogue on the implementation of the national Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy in relation to the national development strategy and global development agenda.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, the continental forum follows Rwanda's launch the national Green Growth Week last December. The drive, marked the first time the Rwandan government had joined forces with national and international actors in an effort to promote and share experiences on green growth and climate resilient development.

The annual Rwanda Green Growth Week will continue to bring together environmentalists and other development experts to review progress and advance aspirations in implementing the country's Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy.