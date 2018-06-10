Kenya: Stop Cattle Raids and Go to School, Ruto Warns Youth

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday called for education among youths as a means of fighting the cattle rustling menace among pastoral communities.

Speaking in Rumuruti in Laikipia North, Mr Ruto called upon parents and leaders to encourage the youth to enrol in technical and vocational training institutions to equip themselves with skills required to secure jobs.

This, he said, was the only way to deal with the high number of unemployed youths who end up engaging in criminal activities, including banditry.

EDUCATION

Mr Ruto expressed concern over the high number of young people idling in the region yet the government has invested millions of shillings towards their education.

"The children must go to school; it is ironic that we have cases of idle youth engaging in crime and terrorising communities yet the government has pumped billions of shillings into their education," Mr Ruto said.

"I know those who engage in these crimes are here and are listening to me; you need to stop thinking about cattle raiding and go to school. We are not going to entertain a society whose citizens are bandits and idlers," he said.

Mr Ruto also spoke on the government's plan to unite the country.

DEVOLUTION

He said the reason President Kenyatta reached out to the opposition was to do away with issues of individual politicians and concentrate on the welfare of citizens.

The Deputy President had attended a funds drive at Mother of Grace Secondary School in Laikipia County.

He was accompanied by a number of leaders, including area Governor Nderitu Mureithi, Samuel Tunai (Narok), Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Laikipia North MP Nancy Lekorere and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa were also present.

The leaders drummed up support for the Deputy president to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.