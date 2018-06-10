9 June 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Suicide Bomber Targets Military Base in Bar Sanguni

Tagged:

Related Topics

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives laden vehicle near the Bar Sanguni Somali Army military base killing himself and injuring a government soldier, Radio Dalsan reports.

Alshabaab claimed responsibility for the attack and according to its affiliated websites it said tens of government soldiers were killed.

Somalia military officials said government soldiers fired at the vehicle outside the military base before it exploded.

The attack comes a day after one American and two Somalia National Army troops were killed in an ambush by militant group Al-Shabaab in Bar Sanguni on Friday.

Ethiopia To Reduce Stake In Major State Owned Enterprises

Ex Somalia MP Shot Dead In Mogadishu

Argentina Cancels Israel Match After Messi Protests Over Palestinian Killings

Four US special forces were injured and airlifted to Kenya for treatment according to a US Africom statement.

Local residents say the attack occurred while the US and Somali troops were digging defence trenches in Bar Sanguni.

Alshabaab has intensified its attacks in the month of Ramadan with two other separate attacks launched on Friday night in Wajid in Bakool region and El Wak in Gedo region.

Somalia

Unicef Says Somali Children Face Acute Malnourishment After Floods

More than 1.25 million children are likely to be acutely malnourished this year following heavy floods in Somalia, U.N.… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.