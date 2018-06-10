Uganda: Security Agencies Begin Hunt for Abiriga Killers

Photo: The Monitor

The late Abiriga flashes the NRM thumbs-up symbol as he arrives at Parliament last year.

Kampala — Security agencies began joint investigation with military intelligence, Internal Security Organisation and police operatives swinging into action to find the killers of Arua Municipality legislator Ibrahim Abiriga.

All the agencies refused to give details of what they were inquiring into and the possible motive of the killers.

The police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, said in a statement that the analysis done on the cartridges showed that the killers used an AK-47 assault rifle to gun down Abiriga and his bodyguard.

"A couple of cartridges for an SMG assault rifle popularly known as AK 47 have been recovered at the scene of crime," he said.

Mr Kayima added that they were investigating whether Abiriga and his bodyguard had guns, leaving a possibility that killers could have taken off with the victims' guns.

"Police intervened immediately, cordoned off the scene of crime and are pursuing the killers. Our technical officers are on ground, examining every detail to help in the investigations. We are yet to establish whether the MP and the person identified as Said Kongo had weapons with them," he said.

Security agencies say it is still early to make conclusions on the motive of the killers. The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence leader, Brig Abel Kandiho, refused to comment.

"I don't have to be reminded on how to perform my duties," he said when asked how CMI was working to apprehend the killers.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, described the killing of Abiriga as a cowardly act.

"We condemn this act in the strongest terms. We shall continue to work together with other security agencies so that we guarantee peace and security," he said.

Brig Karemire said UPDF commiserates with the "family of the deceased and the patriotic Ugandans".

The Director General of Internal Security Organisation, Col Kaka Bagyenda did not answer our repeated calls but he was at the home of the murdered MP with President Museveni who had gone to commiserate with this his family.