10 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Security Agencies Begin Hunt for Abiriga Killers

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Monitor
The late Abiriga flashes the NRM thumbs-up symbol as he arrives at Parliament last year.
By Risdel Kasasira

Kampala — Security agencies began joint investigation with military intelligence, Internal Security Organisation and police operatives swinging into action to find the killers of Arua Municipality legislator Ibrahim Abiriga.

All the agencies refused to give details of what they were inquiring into and the possible motive of the killers.

The police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, said in a statement that the analysis done on the cartridges showed that the killers used an AK-47 assault rifle to gun down Abiriga and his bodyguard.

"A couple of cartridges for an SMG assault rifle popularly known as AK 47 have been recovered at the scene of crime," he said.

Mr Kayima added that they were investigating whether Abiriga and his bodyguard had guns, leaving a possibility that killers could have taken off with the victims' guns.

"Police intervened immediately, cordoned off the scene of crime and are pursuing the killers. Our technical officers are on ground, examining every detail to help in the investigations. We are yet to establish whether the MP and the person identified as Said Kongo had weapons with them," he said.

Security agencies say it is still early to make conclusions on the motive of the killers. The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence leader, Brig Abel Kandiho, refused to comment.

"I don't have to be reminded on how to perform my duties," he said when asked how CMI was working to apprehend the killers.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, described the killing of Abiriga as a cowardly act.

"We condemn this act in the strongest terms. We shall continue to work together with other security agencies so that we guarantee peace and security," he said.

Brig Karemire said UPDF commiserates with the "family of the deceased and the patriotic Ugandans".

The Director General of Internal Security Organisation, Col Kaka Bagyenda did not answer our repeated calls but he was at the home of the murdered MP with President Museveni who had gone to commiserate with this his family.

More on This

MP Abiriga Shot Dead Near His Matugga Home

Arua Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Ibrahim Abiriga has been shot dead near his home in Matugga, Wakiso… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.