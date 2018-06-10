South Africa: Blitzboks Blast Into Paris Sevens Quarter-Finals

The Blitzboks advanced to the Cup quarter-finals of the Paris Sevens after beating Canada 28-0 in their final pool game on Saturday. MARIETTE ADAMS reports.

Following their defeat to Scotland and a two-point win over Russia, South Africa had to win this game to progress to the last four.

And with their backs against the wall, they produced their most polished performance of the day against the Canadians, who were unbeaten before this clash.

Canada dominated possession, but outstanding defence stifled their attack. And it was on the back of a dominant tackle by captain Philip Snyman that Canada conceded possession and, from the turnover ball, Ryan Oosthuizen broke clear for the opening try.

Justin Geduld then put Werner Kok into a hole for a second converted touchdown as the Blitzboks took a 14-0 lead into the break.

It was much of the same in the second half as the Blitzboks refused to give an inch in defence while being clinical in attack.

Dewald Human went over for a self-converted try before Seabelo Senatla pierced Canada's defence deep inside South Africa's 22m area. The speedster cantered away and when he realised there were no chasers, he walked towards the tryline for the last 20m.

The Blitzboks will face Spain in their quarter-final at 11:19am (SA time) on Sunday.

Photo: Werner Kok celebrates his try with Justin Geduld, by Sandra Ruhaut/Getty Images