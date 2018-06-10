9 June 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Blitzboks Blast Into Paris Sevens Quarter-Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Blitzboks advanced to the Cup quarter-finals of the Paris Sevens after beating Canada 28-0 in their final pool game on Saturday. MARIETTE ADAMS reports.

Following their defeat to Scotland and a two-point win over Russia, South Africa had to win this game to progress to the last four.

And with their backs against the wall, they produced their most polished performance of the day against the Canadians, who were unbeaten before this clash.

Canada dominated possession, but outstanding defence stifled their attack. And it was on the back of a dominant tackle by captain Philip Snyman that Canada conceded possession and, from the turnover ball, Ryan Oosthuizen broke clear for the opening try.

Justin Geduld then put Werner Kok into a hole for a second converted touchdown as the Blitzboks took a 14-0 lead into the break.

It was much of the same in the second half as the Blitzboks refused to give an inch in defence while being clinical in attack.

Dewald Human went over for a self-converted try before Seabelo Senatla pierced Canada's defence deep inside South Africa's 22m area. The speedster cantered away and when he realised there were no chasers, he walked towards the tryline for the last 20m.

The Blitzboks will face Spain in their quarter-final at 11:19am (SA time) on Sunday.

Match centre

Photo: Werner Kok celebrates his try with Justin Geduld, by Sandra Ruhaut/Getty Images

South Africa

'It Will Be a Disaster' - ANC KZN Conference Called Off, Says Mantashe

The African National Congress' national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has confirmed to News24 that the political party's… Read more »

Read the original article on Sascoc.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.