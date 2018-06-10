Nigeria: Ekiti 2018 - Unclaimed PVCs Being Sold in Ekiti, Fayose Alleges

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Saturday alleged that unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards are being sold to "foreign" voters in order to rig the July 14 governorship election.

The governor, who did not name those selling the cards, also urged those who have registered to immediately proceed to collect their PVCs before it is too late.

But the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti, Abdulganiy Raji, has said it was not possible to swap the cards for anyone whose name and fingerprints were not used during registration.

He noted that anyone buying PVCs was wasting his money, as any fraud could be detected during the voting exercise.

About 200,000 PVCs are yet to be collected by their owners about four weeks to the governorship election.

The governor urged the electorate to urgently go and collect their PVCs to prevent the opposition from disenfranchising them.

Mr Fayose alleged that information reaching him from reliable sources suggested that the PVCs were being sold to voters outside the state.

He insisted that it might be possible to swap the PVCs as the cards only validates INEC identity and not one who owns it.

"What we have found out is that the PVCs are being purchased to give to people not from Ekiti to be part of this poll and they will buy them cleverly and give to people to use on July 14," he said

"We know politicians, they would use it even if it would not work. We are calling on INEC to nip this in the bud. Uncollected PVCs are about 200,000 in the state and we want INEC to see to it that they are not given to wrong people in Ikere- Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti and along our borders in the state.

"The INEC is starting the advanced smart cards process from Ekiti for the first time; when it is configured, card readers is only to authenticate that it belongs to INEC, not one carrying the PVC."

The governor called on the INEC to ensure that the cards did not go to the wrong hands.

The INEC official, however, says buying voters cards was useless.

"It is not possible to swap PVCs," Mr Raji said. "It is not possible to vote by proxy, because the smart card readers we will use will require your fingerprints."

"Even if you want to bear fake names, we will still get you when your fingerprints are put to test. So, those accused of purchasing PVCs are just wasting their monies."

The election in Ekiti is expected to be a strong contest between the candidate of Mr Fayose's PDP, Kolapo Olusola, and that of the All Progressives Congress, Kayode Fayemi.