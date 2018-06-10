Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Kerr Trash Talks Former Employer Simba Ahead of Epic Clash

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr says he doesn't care about his former club Simba SC ahead of the SportPesa Super Cup final featuring the two clubs on Sunday in Nakuru.

At stake in the high-billed contest at Afraha Stadium starting 3pm, is a Sh3 million prize money and a trip to England for a friendly match against Everton at Goodison Park next month.

Kerr worked at Simba for about a season in 2015, but the English coach was booted out of the Msimbazi street based club after a spate of poor performances, amid reports that he'd been sabotaged by a clique of officials and players.

"I have nothing to prove to them. What happened, happened. The board makes decisions and for me, I am happy to be at Gor Mahia. They (Simba officials) can come and watch (the match) I don't care. All I'm bothered of is Gor Mahia," Kerr told Nairobi News.

MISSING IN ACTION

The Kenyan champions defeated Zanzibar's JKU (3-0) and Tanzania's Singida United (2-0) to make the final of the tournament while Simba eliminated Kenyan opponents Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Homeboyz on post-match penalties.

Meanwhile, Simba's French coach Pierre Lechantre was again missing in action during the final's pre-match press briefing in Nakuru on Saturday, fuelling speculations that he has fallen out with the club management.

Lechantre also sat out of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi's match against Homeboyz with Masud Juma standing in for him.

"None of us has ever been to England, let alone to play football. The hunger my team and I have to go to England is great and we will not be bothered by the sight of more Gor Mahia fans than those of Simba," Juma said during the pre-match press briefing.

Before Gor Mahia takes on Simba, Homeboyz will clash with Singida in the third and fourth play-off match.