Kenya: Wanyama Reveals Plans to Buy Luxury House in Zanzibar

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama has spoken of his wish to buy a house and settle in Zanzibar some time in the future.

As exclusively reported by Nairobi News, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, is currently holidaying in the island following a grueling season in the English Premier League in which he helped his club to an impressive third place finish.

Speaking to Azam TV, the Wanyama revealed his plans to acquire property in the island which is an international tourist destination

"It's somewhere I'd love to live, the place is calm. I'm seriously considering getting a house here," said Wanyama.

2/2. Mchezaji wa club Tottenham Hotspur Victor Wanyama aamua kutumia likizo yake Zanzibar, atamani kuishi eneo la mradi wa nyumba zinanzojengwa Fumba - Zanzibar ambazo ni miongoni mwa miradi nayomilikuwa Said Salim Bakhresa. pic.twitter.com/OiQowBfaIg

-- Azam TV (@azamtvtz) June 9, 2018

MONTHLY SALARY

Wanyama is one of Kenya's highest paid citizens with a reported monthly salary of Sh20 million, minus endorsements and other deals. He is also one of the most popular athletes.

He is reported to own a house in London, which is estimated to have cost him Sh65 million. He also owns about five other houses in Kenya, most of which he has leased out.

The 26-year-old, who travelled by boat from Dar es Salaam to Zanzibar, also said constant bickering and wrangling between football administrators is what is hampering the growth of the game in Kenya.

FOOTBALL WRANGLES

"The misunderstandings are really affecting the growth of our game. If the officials work together and have a plan on the way forward, we will perform better," he said.

Wanyama also spoke about a mentorship exercise for youngsters that he will conduct during his week-long stay in Zanzibar.

"My happiness is to inspire the youngsters. If I can meet some of them here and talk to them, share ideas and even listen to them that will be great," he said.

The footballer alongside his siblings and friends are currently putting up at the Five-Star Hotel Verde in Zanzibar.