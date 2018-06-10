10 June 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Phillip Chiyangwa Exposes Chiefs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nunurai Jena

Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa has described chiefs and village heads as his foot soldiers after he won the Zanu PF primary elections to represent the ruling party in the Zvimba South constituency during the July 30 elections.

Chiyangwa appealed to the traditional leaders in his constituency to continue supporting "the son of the soil."

"You don't know the role these chiefs and headmen played in our victory, they walked the length and breadth of Zvimba South constituency for the victory of the party," said Chiyangwa.

Chief Zvimba and Chief Chidziva declared that the courts would not stop traditional leaders from dabbling in politics.

"The only way to make them happy wherever they are is to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Cde Phillip Chiyangwa. We are not apologetic about that," said Chief Chidziva before chanting the Zanu PF slogan.

A High Court judge recently ordered Chiefs' Council president Fortune Charumbira to publicly retract his statements that traditional leaders were backing Mnangagwa in the polls as the utterances were unlawful.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Admits Internal Party Polls Rigged

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted his Zanu PF party's primary elections were rigged. Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.