A woman allegedly cheating with another man at a hotel called her husband to claim she had been kidnapped, according to police.

"Police has worked around the clock to find a woman who claimed she was kidnapped and raped, only to find that she had lied so she could spend the weekend with the man she cheated on her husband with," said Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire.

Margret Namukose reportedly called her husband on June 7, 2018 and told him that she was scheduled to attend a school meeting at Kasangati, Wakiso District. However, her husband got worried when she didn't return home that evening. Efforts to reach her through her phone were reportedly futile.

The husband later received a call from Namukose telling him that unknown men had kidnapped, raped her and dumped her in a certain forest.

Her husband opened a kidnapping case at Kyebando Police Post and police started to search for her by tracing her phone, which was located in Kampala.

On June 8, 2018 at about 11:00am, she resurfaced and was taken to police by her husband. She reportedly told the police that she had rescued herself and gone to a nearby clinic for a check-up.

"Police went with Namukose to the clinic but there was no record of her visit. Upon further questioning, she confessed that all this time the police were searching for her, she had not been kidnapped but was enjoying herself in Serena Hotel with her new boyfriend," Me Owoyesigire added.

Namukose is detained at Kira Road Police Station and is to be arraigned before courts of law on charges of giving false information.

Her arrest comes amid increasing concerns over a spate of such crimes targeting girls and women who have been reportedly kidnapped, only to surface dead in some cases.