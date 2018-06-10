Sudan: Two More Dead in Attack On Search Posse in South Darfur's Gireida

Gireida — The number of people who were killed in an attack by militiamen near Rizeig, west of Gireida in South Darfur has risen to four.

On Thursday, a number of gunmen intercepted a team of displaced people who were searching for stolen goats in the area of Rizeig, 10 kilometres west of Gireida.

They began shooting at the team members, killing two of them instantly. Eight others were wounded. Two others, Adam Mousa (18) and Yagoub Gamar (17), went missing.

The displaced people came from a site set up close to a Unamid base near Gireida.

Another resident of the site told Radio Dabanga on Friday that they formed a team early that morning to search for the missing men. They found the bodies of Mousa and Gamar not far from the scene of the incident.