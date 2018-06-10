Kenya: Five Die, Seven Hurt After Matatu Hits Truck in Londiani

Five people have died while seven others have been seriously injured after the matatu they were travelling in hit a truck in Chebiwor, Londiani along the Nakuru-Kericho road.

The five all passengers died on the spot in the Sunday morning road crash.

Among those who died were three women and two men.

Londiani OCPD Joseph Odipo, who confirmed the accident, said the matatu was heading to Nairobi from Busia when the crash happened.

"Five passengers lost their lives on the spot while seven were seriously injured. The drivers of the two vehicles were among those who sustained serious injuries," said Mr Odipo.

MATATU SPEEDING

According to the police boss, the driver of the matatu belonging to the Transline Shuttle company was speeding and trying to overtake the truck that was ferrying iron sheets to Kericho.

"Many accidents have occurred at this area. It is a known black spot where speeding, overtaking and careless driving are the major causes of accidents," added Mr Odipo.

SHARP BENDS

He noted that the road is sloppy, slippery and has sharp bends.

The extensively damaged wreckages of the two vehicles were towed to Londiani Police Station.

Mr Odipo called on road users especially those driving at night to be cautious and observe traffic rules.

He said many crashes which can be avoided occur due to drivers' negligence and careless driving.

The injured passengers were rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital and later referred to the Kericho County Hospital.

The bodies of the dead were taken to Molo Sub-County Hospital mortuary.