10 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Soldiers Engage Kaduna Bandits in Gun Duel, Kill 12

Troops from 1 Division in Kaduna killed 12 armed bandits on Thursday after a covert operation in some village markets in the state.

The army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, said in a statement on Saturday that the operation was conducted in Kidandan, Maidaro and Sabon Fili villages where the bandits patronized the village markets to restock supplies and other necessities.

According to him, after a tip off, troops and vigilante groups infiltrated the market on clandestine operation to identify the bandits.

"A few hours later on appearance of other uniformed troops to arrest the identified bandits, serious fire fight ensued between troops and the fleeing bandits.

"In the process, due to superior fire power of our own troops, 12 of the fleeing bandits were neutralised," Mr Chukwu said.

He said that 32 motorcycles, five handsets and N9,135 cash were recovered from the bandits.

Bandits operating in various Kaduna communities have killed scores of people in 2018. The most affected local government is Birnin-Gwari where several houses have also been burnt and scores kidnapped. The army has since established a battalion in Birnin-Gwari.

