Nigeria: Fayose Orders Promotion Letters to 45,000 Ekiti Workers Within One Week

The Ekiti State Head of Service, (HOS) Gbenga Faseluka, has been given one week to distribute promotion letters to the over 45,000 civil servants who recently sat for qualifying interview and passed.

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti gave the one-week ultimatum on Saturday to Mr Faseluka ion Ado Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor gave the order at a news conference in Ado Ekiti.

He also said that his administration was set to fulfil an earlier promise of employing over 2,000 new hands into the state public service.

He said he would personally supervise and monitor the process of recruiting the new workers, so as to guide against any form of favouritism.

Mr Fayose said that those to be employed would cut across all the 16 local government areas of the state without applying political or religious attachment.

"In my administration; the people of Ekiti know my style, you do not need to know the governor, a big man or any member of his cabinet before you get what is due to you

"Once you are tested and deemed to be qualified, you will be taken without the so-called connection that is the norm in most places," he said.

The governor, however, alleged that certain persons and political parties were attempting to buy no less than 200,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) yet to be collected by their legitimate owners.

He alleged that if they succeeded, they would use them to rig next month's gubernatorial election coming up on July 14.

The governor appealed to those who registered but had not collected their PVCs to go for them to prevent any form of rigging.

However, Taiwo Gbadegesin, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, denied the allegation.

He said that it was not possible to swap the smart cards for anyone whose name was not registered with it.

(NAN)