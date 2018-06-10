Zimbabwe: We Don't Need the MDC Alliance, Says NPF Leader Mutinhiri

THE National Patriotic Front (NPF) does not need an alliance to win the crunch July 30, party leader Ambrose Mutinhiri has insisted.

Formed with the backing of former president Robert Mugabe, the fledgling NPF appears to be floundering after a faction fired Mutinhiri as party leader last week.

The group, fronted by party spokesman Jealousy Mawarire, indicated that Eunice Sandi Moyo was new interim leader, adding they would seek to join the opposition MDC Alliance which is led by Nelson Chamisa.

However, addressing a national consultative meeting in Harare Saturday, Mutinhiri shut the door on Mawarire and his group as well as any prospect of joining the MDC Alliance.

"Mawarire forgot that he belonged to a people's party. You do not make decisions before consulting the masses," said Mutinhiri.

"He (Mawarire) recently announced that Chamisa would represent us in an Alliance in the July 30 elections.

"I am not a coward; my thinking is that let us stand alone. Let us go into the ring and fight for ourselves. What are we afraid of?

Mutinhiri continued; "Mawarire has ceased to be a member of NPF.

"How can someone fire me from a party that I founded? On this issue, I have said he and the cabal have dismissed themselves.

"Mawarire's issue was resolved on Friday. I do not even know where he came from. He came to me and informed me that he was a journalist who could help with media issues. Let me assure you that we no longer work with him and three others.

"The notorious four are Mawarire, Shadreck Mashayamombe, Jappy Jaboon and my sister Eunice Sandi-Moyo who has never won a seat anywhere in this country.

"We are done with them and they have dismissed themselves from the party."

The former provincial affairs minister said his party would not hold primary elections to choose candidates for the July 30 ballot.

"We have no time for primaries. We will select candidates approved by provinces and these will contest in the harmonised elections," he explained.

"Let me assure you that no candidate will be nominated at the courts without the chairman's signature. I will write to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) not to entertain any NPF member whose name has not been approved by the party."